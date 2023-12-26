Posted: Dec 26, 2023 12:00 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 12:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

If you want to ring in the New Year in style, the Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville is bringing back the iconic Olive Drop at midnight.

The event begin at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will end at 12:30 a.m. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening featuring the soulful rhythms of The Mike Cameron Jazz Collective with special guest, Ashlee Elmore, delectable small bites provided by Restaurant Cicada, a sparkling champagne toast and the fun tradition of the Olive drop into an oversized martini glass at the stroke of midnight.

Tickets for the celebration is $35 per person, promising an enchanting experience to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.