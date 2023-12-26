Posted: Dec 26, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

For the first time in several weeks, Hulah Lake's water level is above normal, but Copan Lake continues to be several feet below normal.

As of Tuesday afternoon Hulah Lake is at 0.80 ft ABOVE normal. The conservation pool is 100% full and the flood pool is 0.94% full. Meanwhile, Copan Lake is at 7.64 ft BELOW normal and the conservation pool is 33.83% full.

Bartlesville remains at Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Ordinance, with some water restrictions in effect.