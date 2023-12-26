Posted: Dec 26, 2023 3:32 PMUpdated: Dec 26, 2023 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Many families have already gathered to celebrate the holiday season, but downtown Bartlesville is still in the Christmas spirit, as Christmas in the Ville is running through next Tuesday. The ice rink will be open every day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Children and adults alike can skate all day long for just $12.

Carriage rides throughout downtown are also still available and Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said they are worth it.

Tickets for a horse drawn carriage ride are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those under the age of two ride for free.