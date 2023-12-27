News
Bartlesville Civic Ballet Brings New Classes for the New Year
Cheyenne Gilkey
The new year also brings new activities and the Bartlesville Civic Ballet will be holding Contemporary dance classes Monday evenings at 6-7:15 p.m. in January.
Britney Moore, the instructor, incorporates Bartenieff Fundamentals consisting of floor (center) warm up, across the floor exercises, and combination.
Classes are available ages 10+ and sign ups start Wednesday, Dec. 27, while spots are available. For more information you can email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.
(Photo curtsey of Bartlesville Civic Ballet Facebook Page)
