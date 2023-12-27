Posted: Dec 27, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 9:51 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

City of Bartlesville employees are back to work after a few days off for the holiday.

Bartlesville City Offices will reopen as usual as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

They were completely closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

There will be no trash pickup on January 1st, but will be made up on January 3rd.

The City Recycle Center will also be closed January 1st.