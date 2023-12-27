Posted: Dec 27, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 10:01 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Texas woman has sued The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska for more than $75,000 after she fell there back in 2021.

According to federal court documents, Maria Chavez of Corpus Christi, Texas visited the Mercantile in November 2021 and tripped over a horseshoe that was installed as a doorstop. The lawsuit claims the horseshoe was installed with the loop facing up and it became a “hidden trap, pitfall or snare.”

The plaintiff claims she was pushed and her foot was caught in the horseshoe. She says she fell backwards and suffered a severe injury.

The lawsuit claims the Mercantile was negligent for the way in which the horseshoe was installed. It also claims the plaintiff has suffered pain of mind and body, lost the enjoyment of life and has been disabled because of her injury.

She is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

CLICK HERE FOR A COPY OF THE LAWSUIT