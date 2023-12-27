Posted: Dec 27, 2023 12:35 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Wednesday morning due to the Christmas holiday.

At that meeting, Osage County Chief Deputy Kevin Young told the Board why he would like for them to approve a $16,000 payment out of the deductible fund.

The Board went on to approve that payment for the sheriff's office.

The Board also approved a service agreement with the Osage County Sheriff's Office that will allow for Avant Schools to have a halftime school resource officer. Those payments will be invoiced every six months for just over $12,200.

There were no utility permits signed at Wednesday's meeting. The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. next Tuesday at the Osage County Fairgrounds for those interested in attending.