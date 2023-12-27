Posted: Dec 27, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 4:50 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon on the charges of larceny, DUI, and driving with license suspended/revoked. Jamal Jones arrested on Dec. 22nd after he was pulled over for traveling 70-mph in a 55-mph zone.

After being pulled over, officers had suspicion of Jones being intoxicated. Jones would be subjected to some standard field sobriety tests, to which he allegedly failed multiple of. Jones would be arrested and booked in the Washington County Jail.

Jones was also arrested on a larceny charge back in November but was out on bail. It was later discovered that Jones was already a convicted felon and had previous DUI and driving with license suspended/revoked charges. Jones was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for Jan. 24th.