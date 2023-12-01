News
ConocoPhillips Moves Forward with Willow Project in Alaska
Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com
In a pre-Christmas announcement, ConocoPhillips said it plans to move forward with development of its controversial Willow project in Alaska.
The Final Investment Decision gave approval to the project and also will fund construction needed to reach first oil.
The decision follows the Department of the Interior March 2023 Record of Decision and recent positive court orders, including this week’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denial of plaintiffs’ request for an injunction.
