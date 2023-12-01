Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Bartlesville Water Restrictions Lifted

News

Energy

Posted: Dec 28, 2023 7:11 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 7:11 AM

ConocoPhillips Moves Forward with Willow Project in Alaska

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com
 
In a pre-Christmas announcement, ConocoPhillips said it plans to move forward with development of its controversial Willow project in Alaska.
 
The Final Investment Decision gave approval to the project and also will fund construction needed to reach first oil.
 
The decision follows the Department of the Interior March 2023 Record of Decision and recent positive court orders, including this week’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denial of plaintiffs’ request for an injunction.
 
MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

« Back to News