Posted: Dec 28, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 9:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage News and KOSU will be conducting a bus tour on Saturday, February 3rd in which you can meet, see and visit some of the locations from the blocknuster movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The tour will start in Pawhuska, but will also visit Fairfax, where riders will be able to see several sites. There will also be a stop at the Fairfax Osage Reservation Museum and the former home of Lillie Burkhart.

The tour last from noon to 3 p.m. and will end with an optional traditional Osage meal. Tickets for the tour are $25 and an additional $15 will get you a ticket to the dinner.