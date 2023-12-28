Posted: Dec 28, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 10:06 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court this week on four separate charges. The charges include no valid driver’s license, DUI of drugs, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and carrying drugs into jail. Sonny Gragg was arrested on Dec. 23.

According to an affidavit, Gragg was allegedly smoking some sort of drug at the Casey’s on Nowata Rd which led to the police being called. When an officer arrived, Gragg was leaving in his vehicle and was followed home.

It’s alleged that Gragg was swerving and making wide turns on the drive home. When arriving to his residence, he was subjected to standard field sobriety tests that would lead to his arrests. He was also found with a broken pipe and half of a blue pill identified as fentanyl.

Gragg would admit to smoking some of it in the gas station previously. Gragg was given an aggregate bond of $32,500 and his next court date is set for Jan. 5th.