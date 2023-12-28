Posted: Dec 28, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will take part in its first luncheon of 2024 on Wednesday, January 10th. At that luncheon, they will have the state of the chamber address and have an inauguration swearing in ceremony.

Networking begins at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served. The event is set to take place at 940 W. Oak Street in Skiatook and it is open for all to attend.