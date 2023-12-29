News
Osage Co Commissioners to Have First Meeting of 2024
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have their first meeting of 2024 on Tuesday morning and the Board will look to appoint a new chairman and vice chairman for 2024 at that meeting.
The Board will consider signing a resolution to set the filing period and election dates for the Osage County Free Fair. Board members will acknowledge a letter from the state auditor and inspector that sets the county mileage reimbursement rate at 67 cents.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
