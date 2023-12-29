Posted: Dec 29, 2023 11:34 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have their first meeting of 2024 on Tuesday morning and the Board will look to appoint a new chairman and vice chairman for 2024 at that meeting.

The Board will consider signing a resolution to set the filing period and election dates for the Osage County Free Fair. Board members will acknowledge a letter from the state auditor and inspector that sets the county mileage reimbursement rate at 67 cents.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.