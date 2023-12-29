Posted: Dec 29, 2023 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2023 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Ree Drummond is taking to social media warning her fans about an AI generated faked video of her doing a cookware giveaway. In the video, Drummond is doing a giveaway for Le Creuset cookware, but Drummond says the video is fake and that artificial intelligence generated her voice to make the ad.

Experts say this is unethical in an attempt to sell something and that scammers can use such videos to collect personal information from the public. The best way to determine if the video may be fake is to watch the person's mouth and see if it matches what they are saying.