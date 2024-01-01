News
Posted: Jan 01, 2024 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2024 10:13 AM
BPD's Arrive Safe Event Takes 9 Home Safely
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and his staff again offered safe transportation from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to anyone who might have enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities a little too much this weekend.
BPD Captain Daniel Elkins said 9 people took advantage of serice. Instead trying to drive home have celebrating the New Year, these 9 people calle dispatch at 918.338.4001, gave the dispatcher their location and someone from the police department arrived and provided them a safe ride home within the city limits at no cost.
“We just want everyone to get home safe,” said BPD Chief Kevin Ickleberry. “The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our City.”
