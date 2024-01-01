Posted: Jan 01, 2024 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2024 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and his staff again offered safe transportation from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to anyone who might have enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities a little too much this weekend.

BPD Captain Daniel Elkins said 9 people took advantage of serice. Instead trying to drive home have celebrating the New Year, these 9 people calle dispatch at 918.338.4001, gave the dispatcher their location and someone from the police department arrived and provided them a safe ride home within the city limits at no cost.