Posted: Jan 02, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 10:34 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County Commissioners took a field trip to the Washington County Correctional Facility during their weekly meeting on Monday.

The annual inspection of the jail featured new technology approved in the previous months to update outdated gear and make protocol systems more efficient.

Vice Chair Mitch Antle speaks about some of the new technology.

Antle went on to say that the approval of the expenditure purchase for a scanning device called “Soter RS” checks the people coming in for contraband while limiting the need for invasion of personal space and privacy. The Soter RS is more efficient then the strip and check system that was used before.

Antle also explained that the camera and door control systems are brand new, being replaced after the door control system parts were no longer made.