Posted: Jan 02, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 10:33 AM

Nowata County Commissioners Appoint New Chairman

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their first meeting in the new year. The meeting started off with the appointing of a new Chairman and Vice Chairman, which did include some shake-ups. Former Vice-Chairman Timmie Benson was appointed as Chairman and former member Paul Crupper was moved to Vice-Chairman.

Troy Friddle moved back to the member spot he held a year ago. Benson and Crupper also took over as the representatives to Grand Gateway board of directors. Friddle explained how it works.

The commissioners would also accept a reimbursement for courthouse metal detectors for $10,500, and Benson announced that the courthouse panic buttons should be in by Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday, at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.


