Posted: Jan 02, 2024 10:59 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 11:01 AM
Young Scholars of Bartlesville Presents Author Alton Carter
Tom Davis
Oklahoma author Alton Carter will be coming to the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 South Johnstone Avenue in the upstairs Room A Saturday January 6, 2024 ti speak from 2pm-4pm. Alton will share his experience growing up in foster care, taking steps to change his future, and succeeding and writing his first book The Boy who Carried Bricks.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Carter share part of his moving story of overcoming obstacles to avoid the fate the world said should be his. He came for a history of neglect and abuse to graduate from college, become a youth pastor, a police officer and now a motivational instructor in the corporate world.
The Bartlesville Young Scholars invites you to a special event on January 6, at the Bartlesville Public Library with author Alton Carter. Tickets are available at bit.ly/altontickets. $20 for entrance or $29 for entrance and a copy of his book at cost.
