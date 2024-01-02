Posted: Jan 02, 2024 12:54 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 12:54 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority will have their first meetings of the new year Tuesday night. The City Council agenda shows a short list of items, but most notably a possible executive session to be entered regarding economic development.

The Public Works Authority is set to follow directly after the City Council which also shows no new items up for discussion. We will have recaps of the meetings on Wednesday on BartlesvilleRadio.com