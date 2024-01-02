Posted: Jan 02, 2024 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the first item of business was to elect a Chairman and Vice Chairman for 2024. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had served as Chairman for the previous two years as a result of District One Commissioner Everett Piper and District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright being elected to serve in their first year in office a year ago.

Here is what Talburt had to say about being Chairman for the last two years.

Cartwright was elected to serve as Chairman for 2024 and Talburt will be Vice Chair.