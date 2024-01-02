Posted: Jan 02, 2024 8:00 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 8:19 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the economic incentive packages proposed by the Bartlesville Development Authority to bring Lincoln Electric Products of Union, NJ to the Bartlesville area.

Lincoln is expected to purchase the former Siemens facility near the airport from the Bartlesville Development Authority to expand their business to Bartlesville and nearly doubling its size. The incentive would be for up to $1.5 million to Lincoln for creating up to 100 new jobs and another $1 million incentive for the resident recruitment relocation plan.

Chris Batchelder with Bartlesville Development Authority said that the middle of the US is hot when it comes to attracting businesses. Oklahoma, with Bartlesville in particular, are very hot due to the the types of incentives that can be offered and the consistency of those incentives.

Batchelder added that incentives like this bring people to Bartlesville to work and live, which in turn increases the city's tax base.

The council also discussed and approved language alterations to a proposed change to the city charter. A draft of the final changes will be presented to the council in February to be approved before an election can be set for voters in the city of Bartlesville to decide.