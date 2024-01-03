Posted: Jan 03, 2024 5:22 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 5:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A 52-year old Dewey man was found dead on New Year's Day and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is requesting your assistance in seeking information as to what may have happened.

Kerry Thornton was found by a passerby on ninth street just east of the Backroads Bar in Dewey. Investigators believe the collision took place between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. No evidence was left at the scene aside from Thornton's personal belongings.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Troop B Headquarters at 918-627-0400.