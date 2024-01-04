Posted: Jan 04, 2024 6:38 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 6:38 AM

Tom Davis

An amazing evening of music awaits Jan. 20 when American saxophonist and composer Adam Larson will present a night of entertainment raising funds for Martha’s Task.

Tickets are $25 each for the show, which is sponsored by Disciples Christian Church as a fundraiser for Martha’s Task.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at DCC, which is located at 5800 Douglas Lane. The tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.

An American saxophonist, composer and author, Larson is considered one of the most promising artists of his generation and has released eight albums.