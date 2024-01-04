Posted: Jan 04, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Excellence in therapy is the way of life at Foundation Therapy Specialists. They are dedicated to providing one-on-one care and individualized treatments with your goals in mind.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Josh Lindblom and Abbey Peterman with Foundation Therapy Specialists reminded listeners that their multidisciplinary team ensures that you attain the best quality outcomes regardless of age.

The Foundation Therapy Specialists team includes physical therapists including a speech therapist, and an occupational and certified hand therapist. Both Josh and Abbey reminded listeners that you can actually perform some light exercises and routines at home to help keep you living independently at home.