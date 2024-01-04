News
Posted: Jan 04, 2024 5:05 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 5:05 PM
Avengers Assemble
Cheyenne Gilkey
Citizens have been called to duty, Uncle Sam as witness.
Applications are now open for the Bartlesville Police Department Spring 2024 Citizens Police Academy. A free 11 week course starting on March 7, 2024 every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Deadline for applications is January 31, 2024 at 5 p.m.
There are a few steps needed to complete the call:
- Receive your application by emailing wdmorrow@cityofbartlesville.org.
- Once filled out, email it back to the same email address or fax it to 918-338-4037.
- If you cannot do either of the above return steps, mail it to Bartlesville Police Department 615 S. Johnstone Ave. Bartlesville, Ok 74006.
- If neither of these suits you, drop it off in person at 615 S. Johnstone Ave.
(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook Page)
