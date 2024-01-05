Posted: Jan 05, 2024 11:06 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 11:06 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Bartlesville Community Center is on their way to bring the heat to your favorite Broadway beats.

Starting off with Mean Girls on Thursday February 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear pink the day before though, or else Gretchen Wieners will have to ask you to leave. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com/.

The next to be featured is Hair Spray on February 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets do not go on sale until January 8th so you will certainly not have to risk diseases or jail, but you will need to save the date.

The Bartlesville Community Center is located at 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, Ok 74003. For more information call 918-337-2787.

(Photo curtsy of The Center Facebook Page)