Posted: Jan 05, 2024 11:34 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 11:34 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Do you like to play with dogs? Or maybe you’re more of a cat person. Well, the Washington County SPCA is looking for Volunteers.

This Saturday at 10 a.m. the SPCA needs your help to provide some TLC to their furry inhabitants. The only requirement is lots of love and a 30-minute orientation. Orientation includes a tour and a once over of the handbook. Then it’s play time. Snuggles, cuddles, kisses, and fun until the day is done.

The Washington County SPCA is located at 16620 (old) OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok. 74006 and open from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 918-336-1577.

(Photo curtsy of Washington County SPCA Facebook Page)