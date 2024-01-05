Posted: Jan 05, 2024 12:59 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Mike Tupa worked as the sports editor for the Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise for nearly 28 years and at Friday morning's Arvest Forum, he was recognized for his years of hard work.

State Representative Judd Strom read a citation of appreciation and here is what it said in part.

Former Bartlesville Sports Commissioner Bob Pomeroy spoke at the event and talked about what Tupa enjoyed writing about the most.

Tupa has been nominated as the sportswriter of the year in the state of Oklahoma. Results from that vote should be in any day now, as Pomeroy explains.

Tupa retired from the Examiner Enterprise in late 2023.