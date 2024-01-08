Posted: Jan 08, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 10:43 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning in what was an uneventful meeting for the most part but did give some important updates relating to the jail live scan machine. Live Scan machines are used to grab thumb prints of inmates.

According to Nowata County Undersheriff, Doug Sonenberg, the machine is on its last legs.

Using ARPA funds for payment was also brought up as a solution for the machines, but no decision was made. The Commissioners also accepted an anonymous $500 donation to the Nowata County Sheriff’s office.

The Commissioners will meet again next Tuesday instead of Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.