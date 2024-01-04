Posted: Jan 08, 2024 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 10:48 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

County Commissioners met on a dreary, cold Monday morning.

The agenda; money and weather, but a key bid for one or more 2023 or newer full-sized ¾ ton 4x4 Crew Cab for the Washington County Emergency Management was approved for review and will be awarded next week.

Mitch Antle assisted the fair manager with a pickle in a way more suited to a true Texan.

They replaced the safety triangle on the back with a burnt orange Texas Longhorn logo.

More on Monday's meeting later this week.