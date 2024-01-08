News
News
Posted: Jan 08, 2024 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 3:19 PM
Killers of the Flower Moon Actress Wins Golden Globe
Chase McNutt
Lily Gladstone has made Golden Globe’s history for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Gladstone won best actress in a dram, becoming the first Indigenous person to win any kind of Golden Globe.
Gladstone talks about winning the award.
You can watch the award-winning actress and Killers of the Flower Moon on AppleTV +.
« Back to News