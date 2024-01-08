Posted: Jan 08, 2024 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 3:19 PM

Chase McNutt

Lily Gladstone has made Golden Globe’s history for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Gladstone won best actress in a dram, becoming the first Indigenous person to win any kind of Golden Globe.

Gladstone talks about winning the award.

