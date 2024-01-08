Posted: Jan 08, 2024 4:30 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2024 4:43 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

If you did not know, now you know. Bars in Washington County are not supposed to be open past 12 a.m. Forgotten? So did everyone else.

The vote of April 30, 1985 about by the drink sales is something no one in particular has thought of, including Vice Chairman Mitch Antle, given it took place roughly 40 years ago. The matter at hand was not too concerning untilit landed on New Year’s Eve this year. Local bar owners reached out to Mitch Antle to ask the specifics of how far the line was drawn.

Antle, after researching the issue, found that the vote was the problem and needed to be reopened and changed. Antle says at the time of the vote Philips Hotel had proposed the idea of bars staying open seven days a week from 10-2 a.m. The compromise that was moved forward was the same, except for Sundays.

He also found that they had done something similar for a different area of retail.

Antle expressed that he was not licensed to give out answers on whether or not local bar owners can be open and serving drinks past 12 a.m. Although, he could work on the inside to get the information that he had found on the vote to the bar owners and give them an accurate interpretation of what exactly that means. Antle also worked with many members at the office to rack up the pieces to the puzzle to substantiate his findings.

Antle explained how he could help the locals bring their concerns to the ones responsible for the vote.

Washington County Commissioners meets every Monday at 9-9:30 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse Administrative Building on the second floor.

(Photo curtsy of Washington County Facebook page).