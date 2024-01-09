Posted: Jan 09, 2024 8:40 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 8:40 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Its that time again, and ConocoPhilips is well underway.

Starting this Friday Conoco will be discussing internships at Bartlesville High School that is open to current juniors. The session will start at 9 a.m.in the Bartlesville High School Freshmen conference room.

Free donuts and Q&A are both included in the hour long discussion. Alex De La Rosa, Internship Program Manager at ConocoPhilips, will be providing information on the application process and selection.

RSVP your spot today with google forms or email your questions to Tuckeraw@bps-ok.org.