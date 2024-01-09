Posted: Jan 09, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

Another deadline for a federal budget agreement looms. Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio to share his concerns.

Brecheen claims that, if approved, the money for the 12 federal approriations bills will be paid with borrowed money--a first in our history.