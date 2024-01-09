Posted: Jan 09, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 10:07 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The transition to high school is the height of a kid’s life time. Every boy and girl has big, out of pocket, dreams about what high school is like, what it looks like, what they will be like. ect. Well, on January 23, 2024 Central Middle School 8th graders will get the chance to SEE what it looks like.

It may not live up to the standards, but on Enrollment Night at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center your future 9th graders will learn about the enrollment process of 2024-2025 at 6 p.m. They will meet the teachers, receive the enrollment information, and the moment they have been waiting for, tour the campus. Let the future begin.

For more information call 918-336-3311.