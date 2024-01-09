Posted: Jan 09, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department will be holding free drive-thru training events in January across the area. Each event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beginning next Tuesday, there will be training in Pawhuska. The next day, they will be in Hominy. On Thursday, they will be in Tulsa and on Friday, they will be in Bartlesville. For more information, you can call Alexis Martin with the Osage Nation.