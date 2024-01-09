Posted: Jan 09, 2024 1:17 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 1:17 PM

Tom Davis

Churches United for Community Concern has found an opportunity to remove a barrier for obtaining employment for individuals that do not have transportation to and from their job through a grant from the Bartlesville Rotary Club.

Peggy Crowder, Concern’s Executive Director stated, “Concern is very appreciative of the grant from Bartlesville Rotary Club to be able to launch a new service for any newly employed individual in Washington County that does not have any form of transportation for their employment. A CityRide bus pass, up to $50, will be issued as means of transportation to and from work.”

Laura Corff, Transit Director of United Community Action Program stated, “CityRide is excited to embark on a new partnership with Concern to assist our neighbors wanting to enter or reenter the workforce. By address the transportation barrier, individuals, families, and the community will benefit.”

You must apply in person for this service. Concern is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 am - 2:30 pm at 333 S. Penn Ave, Bartlesville, OK or call 918-336-4693.