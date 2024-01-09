Posted: Jan 09, 2024 4:06 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 4:06 PM

Chase McNutt / Kelli Williams

Sales tax revenue for the most recent collection was up 4.77 percent, or $93,000 compared to the same period last year, Chief Financial Officer and City Clerk Jason Muninger said this week.

"This is the highest January collection on record, with receipts totaling $2,056,863," Muninger said.

He said that for the year, sales tax collections are up $292,000 for a total of $13,792,578, compared to $13,500,626 for the same period last year.

Use tax revenue for the period, which reflects online sales primarily in November 2023, was $449,541. The use tax was implemented in January 2023, so there are no comparisons to prior years available.

The City budgeted a conservative $2.5 million (or $208,333 per month) in use tax revenue for the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.