Posted: Jan 10, 2024 6:11 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 6:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A few hundred Bartians are without power early Wednesday due to some tree damage.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting 182 customers in the Woodland Park area in central Bartlesville are without power due to “tree contact”. The outages began just after 3:00 early Wednesday morning.

PSO is estimating that the power will be restored by 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.