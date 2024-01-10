Posted: Jan 10, 2024 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 3:18 PM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville is mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Robert (Bob) Hasbrook, who passed away on Jan. 9. Hasbrook served as Bartlesville fire chief from 1995 until he retired in 2012.

"Chief Hasbrook provided leadership for our fire department during some of our community's most challenging disasters, including the fires that destroyed the Shin’enKan home in December 1996 and the May Brothers Building in 2009," said City Manager Mike Bailey. "He was a good chief and a good man. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time. He will be missed."

Arrangements are being made and will be announced soon.