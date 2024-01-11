Posted: Jan 11, 2024 12:48 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 12:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Tulsa man was sentenced today for coercion and enticement of a minor to 120 months imprisonment, followed by lifetime supervision by the U.S. Probation Office. Upon release, Parsons will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, in Sept. 2022, Parsons responded to a post on social media with a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old female. Over several days, Parsons engaged in sexual conversation, sent nude videos and photos of himself, and requested the underage female to do the same. He then requested the underage female to come to his house.

The underage female agreed to meet Parsons down the street from his home. Hoping to engage in sexual intercourse, Parsons admitted to ordering a ride share to pick up the underage female. When the ride shared arrived, Parsons was arrested.

Parsons will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.