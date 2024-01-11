Posted: Jan 11, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2024 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville couple has been arrested and is being charged with child neglect. AJ Stultz and Sabre Lewis were booked into the Washington County Jail on that charge.

On Wednesday December 6th, 2023, officers responded to the residence in reference to a domestic abuse incident. DHS investigators were then sent in at which time they located an eight month old victim who had large rashes in multiple areas of her body, along with red red dots that appeared to be bug bites. A two year old was also located inside the residence and investigators observed a roach infestation on, or near, the victim's bed. The two victims were then taken to a family member's home.

An affidavit states that investigators requested a child maltreatment assessment examination. The exam showed severe skin breakdown and yeast growth to both the groin and neck region. No signs of medicating the areas were present. Other indicators made the doctor conducting the examination that the child had been neglected.

Sabre and Stultz were unable to show documentation that the two victims had been to a doctor recently. After phone calls, the last known doctor appointment for the victims was either April or May of last year.

Sabre and Stultz each saw their bond set at $20,000. They will next be in court on Friday, January 26th at 9 a.m.