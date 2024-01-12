Posted: Jan 12, 2024 6:18 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 6:18 AM

Tom Davis

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, for their trash to be collected.

The City Recycle Center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed. The center will reopen as normally scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.