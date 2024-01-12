Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Jan 12, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 12:16 PM

ATF Updates the Fatal Fire in Ramona

Tom Davis, Evan Fahrbach
Fatal Fire in Ramona-ATF is Investigating
 
Washington Emergency Management has confirmed a fatal structure fire at 340 Keeler Street in Ramona occured around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, killing three people.
 
 
 
 The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
 
 
 

