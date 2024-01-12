News
Washington Co.
Posted: Jan 12, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 12:16 PM
ATF Updates the Fatal Fire in Ramona
Tom Davis, Evan Fahrbach
Fatal Fire in Ramona-ATF is Investigating
Washington Emergency Management has confirmed a fatal structure fire at 340 Keeler Street in Ramona occured around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, killing three people.
Because the victims in the blaze are Native American, Alcohol, Tobbaco and Firearms (ATF) were called to investogat the fire
According to the ATF spokesman Ashley Stephens,one child is among those killed in the fire. One adult and another child were among those injured and taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
