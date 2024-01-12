Posted: Jan 12, 2024 2:02 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 2:02 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Friday afternoon on a motion to revoke a suspended sentence. Justin Dale Moss appeared in court from the Washington County Jail on the charge. The revoked sentence stems from a first-degree rape charge that occurred back in January.

Moss recently violated his parole, leading to a warrant that was executed on Thursday, Jan. 11th. Moss is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for January 26th.