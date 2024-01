Posted: Jan 15, 2024 8:04 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 8:04 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

City offices will be closed today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will reopen Tuesday January 16 at the usual times.

As for trash, the Monday routes will be rescheduled to Wednesday January 17.

Police and Fire services will continue as usual.

(Photo curtsy of City of Bartlesville GOV Facebook page).