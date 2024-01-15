Posted: Jan 15, 2024 9:02 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 9:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Water Resources Committee will meet again on Wednesday afternoon to perhaps make a recommendation on future water supply.

According to an agenda, the committee is expected to receive a presentation on the progress for water supply options at Hulah Lake, Copan Lake, the Ada-Vamoosa Aquifer in Osage County and Kaw Lake. The committee will discuss and take possible action to make a recommendation to City Council on hiring a consultant for a study on bringing water from Kaw Lake to assist in future supply.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., and is open to the public.