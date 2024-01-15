Posted: Jan 15, 2024 9:11 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Richard Kane YMCA in downtown Bartlesville is offering free showers for people whose water pipes are frozen, or if they have no heat at home.

Leaders at the YMCA say the service will be available for the rest of the week, but those needing the free shower service must call to reserve a time. Call 918-336-0713 for more information. Richard Kane YMCA is located at 101 N. Osage, near Johnstone Park, in Bartlesville.