Posted: Jan 15, 2024 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 1:08 PM

Tom Davis

By March 9, things will be thawed out enough for the 15th Annual Shamrock the Ville 5k and Fun Run to benefit Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach Program.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misthy Wishall reminded everyone that Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. All to benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

The 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Awards will be given to the 5K overall male and female winners, as well as the top 3 5K racers in each age and gender group.

Race is as scheduled, rain or shine. Extreme circumstances may lead to a cancellation, in which case your entry fee will be used as a donation to Mary Martha Outreach.

7:30 a.m. Registration opens

8:45 a.m. Registration closes

9:00 a.m. 5K race starts

Shortly after, Fun Run starts