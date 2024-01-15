Posted: Jan 15, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 10:39 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

B The Light Ministries’ warming station is still going along with the stretch of inclement weather, extending their days of availability to this Saturday.

They have had 72 occupants in the past few nights and are expecting more as the temperatures plummet back to 5 degrees this Friday.

As far as needs go, Keith and Christy Mcphail say that the community has been quick to supply all that they have asked for on their Facebook page, B The Light Bartlesville, including 80 pairs of sweatpants they asked for two days ago and received within two hours.

Christy Mcphail does say that they are in need of some extra hands.

Most of the people that come in do does not end up staying long. They also get some people who just come in for clothes, including those who are just low-income families and mothers. You do not have to be homeless to receive any of the services provided at B The Light.

Keith Mcphail sheds some light on what the daily flow of visitors looks like.

For donations or to volunteer visit b-thelight.org. You can also visit their Facebook page for needs and updates.

(Photo curtsy of B The Light Bartlesville Facebook page).